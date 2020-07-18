Saturday, July 18 Overnight Forecast

Warm and humid tonight, Heat Advisory continues on Sunday

After a sweltering day we’ll find no relief from the heat tonight. It stays warm and humid tonight with overnight lows only dropping into the middle 70’s. An isolated storm may be possible to the north but most stay dry.

HEAT ADVISORY continues on Sunday until 9 PM. Temperatures in the lower 90’s will feel like 105 degrees with humidity. Stay cool and hydrated. KNOW the signs of heat sickness! Children, elderly, and pets are most susceptible to these symptoms.

Sunday will be sweltering again. Expect a high of 94 degrees in Springfield to feel like 105 degrees. A stalled front hangs tight to the north all day, an isolated storm is possible in central Missouri.

That front dips farther south overnight Sunday into Monday with some showers/ storms possible by Monday morning north of I-44. Any stronger storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

That stalled front and a dip in the jet stream will be the focus for storm chances early next week. Some weak hiccups will pass by bringing rounds of showers/ storms. If these storms continue to take the same path, localized flooding will be an issue.

It stays hot and humid despite more clouds and a few storms. Temperatures stay in the lower 90’s.

Storm chances start to dwindle again by Wednesday into Thursday, becoming more isolated.

Another high-pressure sets up Friday into next weekend. It will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and humid again. Temperatures in the middle 90’s will feel like 100-107 degrees.

Clear

Springfield

88°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

93°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
76°F Mainly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

89°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 91° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 92° 73°

Thursday

93° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

