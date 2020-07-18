Saturday, July 18 Forecast

Weather

Heat advisories, extreme heat --

HEAT ADVISORY for all of our Missouri Counties on Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated and stay cool. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Sunday will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Monday we keep the hot and humid conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Tuesday our hot and humid pattern starts to break down and that will bring temperatures in the lower 90’s with more clouds and shower/storm chances possible into the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 73°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 91° 73°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 92° 72°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

