Saturday, July 18 Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY for all of our Missouri Counties on Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated and stay cool. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Sunday will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Monday we keep the hot and humid conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Tuesday our hot and humid pattern starts to break down and that will bring temperatures in the lower 90’s with more clouds and shower/storm chances possible into the end of next week.