Saturday, July 17 Overnight Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the northwest corner of Arkansas until Sunday at 1 pm due to the amount of rain that could fall in this area overnight and into tomorrow. After showers and storms rolled this afternoon, they are slowly moving south and east. More showers and a few storms are expected overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

This stationary front will stall out tonight and will drape across the Ozarks until Monday afternoon. This will result in scattered showers and storms tomorrow with warm temperatures, still below average, and partly sunny skies. Tomorrow the best chance for showers and storms will be along the interstate and south, but there is a slim chance for showers and storms north of the interstate. The storms and showers will slide mostly south of the Ozarks by Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

The front will stall out tonight over the area bringing spotty showers and storms tomorrow, mainly south and east. By Sunday night, things state to calm down with clouds rolling out of the area early Monday morning.

Tomorrow temperatures will remain below average, with a scattered storm or two possible. There will be some sun peeking through the clouds, but clouds will hang around all day.

Monday temperatures stay steady below average with a spotty shower or two with more sun in the forecast.

Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a few rumbles of thunder.

If you are thinking about going fishing tomorrow, it won’t be a complete bust but make sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. The best day will be Tuesday and forward with sunny skies.

Temperatures slowly start to creep into the upper 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.