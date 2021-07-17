Saturday, July 17 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 68°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 65°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 69°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 70°

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
42%
69°

69°

7 AM
Showers
38%
69°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

81°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the northwest corner of Arkansas until Sunday at 1 pm due to the amount of rain that could fall in this area overnight and into tomorrow. After showers and storms rolled this afternoon, they are slowly moving south and east. More showers and a few storms are expected overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

This stationary front will stall out tonight and will drape across the Ozarks until Monday afternoon. This will result in scattered showers and storms tomorrow with warm temperatures, still below average, and partly sunny skies. Tomorrow the best chance for showers and storms will be along the interstate and south, but there is a slim chance for showers and storms north of the interstate. The storms and showers will slide mostly south of the Ozarks by Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

The front will stall out tonight over the area bringing spotty showers and storms tomorrow, mainly south and east. By Sunday night, things state to calm down with clouds rolling out of the area early Monday morning.

Tomorrow temperatures will remain below average, with a scattered storm or two possible. There will be some sun peeking through the clouds, but clouds will hang around all day.

Monday temperatures stay steady below average with a spotty shower or two with more sun in the forecast.

Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a few rumbles of thunder.

If you are thinking about going fishing tomorrow, it won’t be a complete bust but make sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. The best day will be Tuesday and forward with sunny skies.

Temperatures slowly start to creep into the upper 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Light Rain

Branson

72°F Light Rain Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
69°F Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

