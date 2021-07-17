Saturday, July 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 69°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 67°

Sunday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 68°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
83°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

73°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

Temperatures were 5-10 degrees below average Friday which will stick around for the weekend!


Below-average temperatures will be sticking around for the weekend and the beginning of next week. A cold front came through Friday, bringing the unsettled weather. The front will be draped across the Ozarks bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Interstate 44 Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be sticking around most of Saturday before slightly clearing out Saturday evening. Saturday temperatures will remain cooler, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Areas south of the Missouri/Arkansas border have the best chance to receive more than an inch of rain.


Sunday, there will be hit-and-miss showers and storms mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas borders with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-80s which will be a carbon copy of Saturday.


A surface high pressure will build into the area by mid-next week, bringing a drier airmass by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average for the first half of next week, with temperatures steady in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will be increasing by Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
71°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100