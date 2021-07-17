Saturday, July 16 Morning Forecast

Temperatures were 5-10 degrees below average Friday which will stick around for the weekend!



Below-average temperatures will be sticking around for the weekend and the beginning of next week. A cold front came through Friday, bringing the unsettled weather. The front will be draped across the Ozarks bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Interstate 44 Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be sticking around most of Saturday before slightly clearing out Saturday evening. Saturday temperatures will remain cooler, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Areas south of the Missouri/Arkansas border have the best chance to receive more than an inch of rain.



Sunday, there will be hit-and-miss showers and storms mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas borders with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-80s which will be a carbon copy of Saturday.



A surface high pressure will build into the area by mid-next week, bringing a drier airmass by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average for the first half of next week, with temperatures steady in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will be increasing by Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s.