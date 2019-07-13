Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Saturday, July 13 Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tracking Tropical Storm Barry, Impacts to the Ozarks Early Next Week —

Saturday, the humidity begins to uptick ahead of a tropical airmass associated with Tropical Storm Barry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A few showers cannot be ruled out especially south of the state line. Feel-like temperatures will also uptick with the humidity, reaching the lower to middle 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday will be hot and humid as Barry progresses closer to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday and Tuesday are when areas in the Ozarks will see impacts from what is currently Tropical Storm Barry. Barry will make landfall on the coast of Louisiana and take a northerly path into Arkansas. As it progresses north, it will slowly turn to the east on Monday and Tuesday. With that being said, out eastern counties will see the biggest impact from Barry. Heavy rainfall is possible at times with between 1-2″+ of rainfall. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rest of the Ozarks will see clouds and areas north of I-44 will stay mostly dry through this time period. Temperatures will top off in the 80’s south of I-44 where there will be more cloud coverages. North of I-44 will likely top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The remnants of Barry will move out Tuesday into Wednesday leaving a few lingering showers on Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend look hot and sunny with temperatures topping off in the lower and middle 90’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 67°
% ° 67°

Saturday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 67°

Monday

76° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 76° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
3%
68°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
3%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
5%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
6%
74°