Saturday, July 10, Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 77° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 69°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

Friday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 88° 70°

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

68°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the region until 11 pm tonight. Any storm that gets going will have the potential to have gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and a brief tornado that cannot be ruled out. Storms will continue to push south overnight before exiting the region. Once the storms move past your region the watch will likely be chipped away.

The cold front that caused havoc is also going to drop the temperatures below average Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Sunday temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the region.

If you are going to the lake of the river: make sure to check for flooding and the river levels before you go. With the rain received, the current of the river could be moving faster than normal.

By Monday, another day filled with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The humidity levels will be much lower with dew points in the upper 50s low 60s! It will feel pleasant Monday compared to the last few days. By Tuesday, the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s before the 90s creep back in by Wednesday!

Wednesday the dew points will creep back into the upper 60s and 70s making it feel sticky and muggy out

As next weekend approaches, a cold front sweeps into the area before stalling out, resulting in showers and storms.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
69°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain

Harrison

75°F Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
67°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

