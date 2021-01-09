Saturday, January 9 Overnight Forecast

Weather

It was a cold and cloudy day. Temperatures struggled and only topped off in the lower 30’s. Areas to our south saw more sunshine and topped off in the upper 30’s and close to 40°. Wash, rinse, and repeat for the day on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into upper 20’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s with decreasing clouds.

A storm system looks to pass to our south Sunday/Monday and that could bring some snow to parts of the southeast. That system doesn’t look to impact us here locally.

Monday will be sunny and the start of our gradual warming trend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds by Thursday. The pattern looks to change starting on Friday with cooler conditions.

Friday and Saturday look seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and sunny skies.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

30°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

26°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

29°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

35° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 27°

Sunday

35° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 21°

Monday

41° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 41° 25°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 29°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 35°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 55° 32°

Friday

45° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 45° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
26°

25°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
25°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
24°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
24°

24°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
24°

23°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
23°

22°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
22°

23°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
23°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
25°

27°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

29°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

30°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

32°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
32°

33°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

34°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

34°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

30°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

29°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
29°

27°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
26°
