Saturday, January 9 Forecast

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Areas to the southwest may be able to squeak some sunshine. A flurry or two cannot be ruled out through the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday temperatures will top off again in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teen and lower 20’s with clearing skies.

A storm system looks to pass to our south and that could bring some snow to parts of the southeast. That system doesn’t look to impact us here locally.

Monday will be sunny and the start of our gradual warming trend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds by Thursday. The pattern looks to change starting on Friday with cooler conditions.