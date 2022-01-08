Saturday, January 7 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

22° / 23°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 22° 23°

Saturday

47° / 34°
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain 40% 47° 34°

Sunday

40° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 40° 19°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

53° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 53° 44°

22°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
22°

23°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
23°

24°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
24°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
25°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
26°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
27°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
29°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
30°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
32°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
23%
34°

36°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
36°

38°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
38°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°

43°

2 PM
Showers
35%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

45°

4 PM
Showers
35%
45°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
45°

45°

7 PM
Showers
42%
45°

46°

8 PM
Showers
54%
46°

46°

9 PM
Light Rain
66%
46°

45°

10 PM
Light Rain
71%
45°

43°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
66%
43°

A cold front will sweep through today, but before it does, temperatures will be able to rebound into the 40s, and some areas could see the low 50s. Precipitation chances will be increasing Saturday morning.

A few locations are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. These locations could see up at a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. This morning area will see freezing drizzle to freezing rain as temperatures are below freezing. This could cause some roads to become slick. Higher rainfall amounts will be in southeastern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Areas south and west of Springfield could see frozen precipitation as early as 3 am. By 6 am-7 am, the frozen precipitation will move around the metro. Areas east of Springfield will have frozen precipitation sticking around a little bit longer. By afternoon temperatures will be warmer, and the frozen precipitation will transition into rain.

There will be a few lingering showers into Sunday morning. Ice accumulations look to be around 0.01 inches. Winds will be picking up tonight ahead of the cold front. Gusts could be as high as 35mph in some areas. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday behind the cold front. Next week looks to be warmer thanks to a ridge that will be building over the region.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

23°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 8°
Wind
19 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 23F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
23°F Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 23F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

27°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

27°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

19°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
18°F A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

17°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Some clouds. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

