Yesterday brought an appetizer of snowfall with heavier amounts expected to arrive next week. While the bulk of snowfall for the first wave is all said and done, we won’t be drying out today.

Branson Snowfall Jan 5, 2024 Credit: Vicky Elizabeth

Fog has rolled into the Ozarks for the morning hour. Visibility is severely limited in many areas and once combined with wet roads can make for dangerous traveling conditions. The fog will dissipate once we reach the afternoon.

While fog won’t linger around all day, the threat of wet weather will. At this time, I can’t rule out the chance of drizzle and potential flurries occurring throughout the day. Thick overcast will keep temperatures chilly for Saturday and only to the upper 30s.

Dry, sunnier, and warmer weather is arriving on Sunday. Clouds will clear as the day progresses making for a nice January day. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s with afternoon sunshine.

Enjoy the nice weather on Sunday because a storm will arrive on Monday morning. It will begin as a cold rain with possibly some snow mixing in farther north in central Missouri. A complete transition to snow will occur roughly around Sunrise on Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall will occur in central Missouri as +6″ of snow (potentially higher) is possible.

With the current track of the low, Springfield and areas south of I-44 will experience lighter amounts. Right now I am forecasting 1-3″ inches for these areas with sub-freezing temperatures and gusty winds blowing at 35-40 mph. Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

We will thaw out and warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday, melting away any accumulated snowfall before an additional wave of snowfall arrives on Friday. While early, this system has the potential to bring major travel impacts as it may drop not only more snow but sleet and ice as well.