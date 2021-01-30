Saturday, January 31 Overnight Forecast

Quite a busy day in the weather lab. We all saw rain for much of the day with some severe weather sprinkled in there. Rain will exit tonight and cold air will move in for the day on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with exiting showers and breezy conditions out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week. Models are very inconsistent right now, something we will have to keep an eye on for sure.

