Saturday, January 31 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

Quite a busy day in the weather lab. We all saw rain for much of the day with some severe weather sprinkled in there. Rain will exit tonight and cold air will move in for the day on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with exiting showers and breezy conditions out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week. Models are very inconsistent right now, something we will have to keep an eye on for sure.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
35°F Cloudy with showers. Low 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
34°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 35°
Rain
Rain 90% 50° 35°

Sunday

36° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 36° 26°

Monday

42° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 42° 25°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 33°

Wednesday

54° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 40°

Thursday

50° / 27°
Rain
Rain 30% 50° 27°

Friday

37° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 37° 22°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
45°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
43°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
40°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
38°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
37°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
36°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
35°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
34°

33°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
32°

32°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
32°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
32°

32°

12 PM
Cloudy
6%
32°

33°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
33°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
33°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
34°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
34°

33°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
33°

32°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
32°

31°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
31°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Big Game Station