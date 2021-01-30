Saturday, January 30 Forecast

Saturday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 mph. There is a marginal, low risk for severe weather closer to the state line.

Gusty winds are going to be the main concern as this system moves through. By the time all is said and done, areas north of the interstate will have picked 1″+ while areas south of the interstate will have picked up anywhere between .50″-.75″. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s as cold air wraps around this system.

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week.

