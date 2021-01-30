Saturday, January 30 Forecast

Saturday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 mph. There is a marginal, low risk for severe weather closer to the state line.

Gusty winds are going to be the main concern as this system moves through. By the time all is said and done, areas north of the interstate will have picked 1″+ while areas south of the interstate will have picked up anywhere between .50″-.75″. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s as cold air wraps around this system.

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week.

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

41°F Rain Shower Feels like 33°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken, windy. Low near 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clouds thicken, windy. Low near 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Branson

42°F Rain Shower Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

45°F Rain Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

West Plains

38°F Light Rain Feels like 32°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
36°F Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 39°

Saturday

50° / 35°
Rain
Rain 90% 50° 35°

Sunday

37° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 37° 26°

Monday

43° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 43° 26°

Tuesday

50° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 35°

Wednesday

54° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 40°

Thursday

48° / 28°
Rain
Rain 30% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

1 AM
Showers
58%
42°

43°

2 AM
Showers
58%
43°

42°

3 AM
Showers
51%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
42°

43°

5 AM
Showers
58%
43°

43°

6 AM
Showers
58%
43°

43°

7 AM
Rain
89%
43°

43°

8 AM
Rain
83%
43°

43°

9 AM
Rain
83%
43°

44°

10 AM
Rain
95%
44°

45°

11 AM
Rain
91%
45°

45°

12 PM
Rain
99%
45°

45°

1 PM
Rain
98%
45°

46°

2 PM
Rain
83%
46°

47°

3 PM
Rain
82%
47°

48°

4 PM
Rain
70%
48°

50°

5 PM
Rain
67%
50°

49°

6 PM
Showers
48%
49°

49°

7 PM
Showers
41%
49°

50°

8 PM
Showers
38%
50°

49°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
49°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
42°
