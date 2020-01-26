Saturday, January 25 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet and seasonal stretch coming —

Temperatures today topped off in the upper 30’s with the north and east, in the lower 40’s here in Springfield, and in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s to our south and west where there was a little more sunshine. We’ll warm up a bit Sunday and Monday before temperatures are back to average for this time of year.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible south of the state line closer to a storm system that will pass just to our south. Little accumulation is expected.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day this week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures back in the lower 40’s. Showers will be possible closer to the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday through the end of the week will be seasonal with a few clouds each day, maybe a shower or two on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40’s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Saturday looks to be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Scattered Clouds

Springfield

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Branson

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Harrison

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

41° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 41° 32°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 49° 30°

Monday

52° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 31°

Tuesday

41° / 30°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 20% 41° 30°

Wednesday

45° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 31°

Thursday

45° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 33°

Friday

48° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 48° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
34°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
10%
35°

Trending Stories