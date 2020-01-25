Saturday, January 25 Forecast

Quiet, cold weekend, next rain chances —

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy both days with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 40’s thanks to the snow cover with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Sunday, temperatures will be higher, topping off in the upper 40’s with rain chances possible mainly to the south of the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day we have seen in a while! Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with more sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be our next chance at rain showers. Totals look light in nature as of right now. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s, right around average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Overcast

Springfield

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 26°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 70% 32° 26°

Saturday

41° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 31°

Sunday

47° / 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 47° 31°

Monday

52° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 34°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 43° 34°

Wednesday

45° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 32°

Thursday

46° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

31°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

36°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

37°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
34°

