Saturday, January 25 Forecast

Quiet, cold weekend, next rain chances —

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy both days with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 40’s thanks to the snow cover with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Sunday, temperatures will be higher, topping off in the upper 40’s with rain chances possible mainly to the south of the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day we have seen in a while! Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with more sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be our next chance at rain showers. Totals look light in nature as of right now. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s, right around average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.