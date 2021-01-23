Saturday, January 23 Overnight Forecast

We started off the day with sunshine before clouds filled in. We keep the mostly cloudy skies tonight as showers move in.

Overnight tonight showers will move in and temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s. Some wintry mix will be possible in our eastern counties before sunrise. No accumulation is expected.

Sunday you can expect scattered showers during the day. Not everyone will see rain all day long but have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into Monday.

Monday looks wet with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s. Rain can be expected most of the day. As this system moves out, cold air will wrap around so some mixing will be possible Monday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 1″-1.5″.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Another system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and possibly some snow showers mixing in. We will end the week with a few clouds and temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40’s. Rain will again be possible by next weekend.

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

37°F Rain Shower Feels like 28°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

39°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
34°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

37° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 37° 36°

Sunday

51° / 45°
Showers
Showers 50% 51° 45°

Monday

57° / 29°
AM Rain
AM Rain 60% 57° 29°

Tuesday

42° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 30°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 40° 24°

Thursday

43° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 43° 29°

Friday

48° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 48° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
37°

36°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
36°

36°

1 AM
Showers
80%
36°

36°

2 AM
Showers
45%
36°

36°

3 AM
Showers
36%
36°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
37°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
38°

38°

6 AM
Showers
36%
38°

39°

7 AM
Showers
39%
39°

39°

8 AM
Showers
50%
39°

40°

9 AM
Showers
43%
40°

41°

10 AM
Few Showers
33%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
45°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
23%
46°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
46°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
46°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

9 PM
Light Rain
72%
47°
