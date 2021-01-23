Saturday, January 23 Forecast

Saturday we will start off with sunshine that will gradually give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to increase into the evening hours ahead of our next system. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Showers will move in overnight.







Sunday you can expect scattered showers during the day. Not everyone will see rain all day long but have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into Monday.





Monday looks wet with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Rain can be expected most of the day. As this system moves out, cold air will wrap around so some mixing will be possible Monday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Another system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and possibly some snow showers mixing in. We will end the week with a few clouds and temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40’s.