Saturday, January 22 Forecast

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds, moisture, and rain showers.

Sunday will be chilly and wet. Rain showers can be expected all day, with a few heavier pockets of rain at times. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. Rain will continue into the overnight and linger into Monday.

Showers will continue Monday morning and into the early afternoon. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 1-1.5″ with an isolated 2 inches possible where those heavier bands of rain set up. With that being said, there is a threat for some minor flooding concerns with saturated soils and little vegetation. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

We will then enter a pattern where a few disturbances will move through the Ozarks.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 40’s. There will be a chance of rain showers that could end as snow showers with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s overnight.

Wednesday, a colder airmass will move into the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A chance of light snow is also possible that day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens.

Thursday, another bitter blast will happen with temperatures in the upper 30’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

25°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 23°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 43° 23°

Saturday

53° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 37°

Sunday

45° / 43°
Rain
Rain 80% 45° 43°

Monday

50° / 33°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 50° 33°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 46° 27°

Wednesday

34° / 18°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 20% 34° 18°

Thursday

39° / 21°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 39° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

3 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
0%
25°

26°

5 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

6 AM
Clear
0%
26°

23°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
23°

31°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

