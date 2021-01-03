Saturday, January 2 Overnight Forecast

Almost all of us saw some kind of snow showers today. Most of it melted on contact but stuck to elevated and grassy surfaces. We start to thaw out Sunday with more sunshine for a few days.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s so there could be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Snow showers and clouds will clear out. Some patchy fog to dense fog is likely as well.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the middle 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday rain showers will move in with temperature in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop to around freezing. Some snow showers could mix in.

Thursday rain and snow showers are possible with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s.

We start to dry out Friday and Saturday.

