Saturday, January 18 Overnight Forecast

Cold and sunny, next rain chances —

After a cloudy and cold start to the day, temperatures topped off in the 40’s this afternoon. We’ll stay cold through the rest of the weekend at the beginning of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s with mostly starry skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest so feel-like temperatures will be in the teens.

Sunday will be cold and sunny. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 30’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle teens.

We’ll start off Monday with temperatures in the teens. Highs will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for a snow shower or two but with little accumulations. Overnight lows will again be in the teens and mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 40’s and sunny skies. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 20’s.

Wednesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will increase late in the evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 40’s during the day with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A wintry mix is also possible.

Thursday, we have another chance of showers with temperatures in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Another chance of a wintry mix is possible.

Friday will be in the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. We stay cloudy and in the 40’s into the weekend.