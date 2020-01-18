Saturday, January 18 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clear and cold this weekend —

An Areal Flood Watch continues until 6 AM for all of our Missouri counties as rain continues. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Saturday, we’ll have early showers and clouds that will move out making for mostly sunny skies, cold, and windy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. Temperatures will top off upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies. If you’re heading up to Arrowhead for the game, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the teens for the tailgate and in the 20’s for kickoff. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday, temperatures will be right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies again. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Tuesday for the return to work and school for many, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. That is when we’ll have our next chance at showers with possibly a mix of snow in there as well. Something we will continue to monitor and update you on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
34°F Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
39°F Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
43°F Occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

38° / 34°
Ice changing to rain, windy at times
Ice changing to rain, windy at times 90% 38° 34°

Saturday

42° / 23°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 42° 23°

Sunday

36° / 15°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 36° 15°

Monday

32° / 16°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 32° 16°

Tuesday

42° / 25°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 42° 25°

Wednesday

43° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 43° 33°

Thursday

42° / 34°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 42° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

2 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
40%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
41°

39°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
34°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

36°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

36°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

42°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

34°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

32°

6 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

7 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

8 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

9 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

10 PM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

Trending Stories