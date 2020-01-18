Saturday, January 18 Forecast

Clear and cold this weekend —

An Areal Flood Watch continues until 6 AM for all of our Missouri counties as rain continues. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Saturday, we’ll have early showers and clouds that will move out making for mostly sunny skies, cold, and windy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. Temperatures will top off upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies. If you’re heading up to Arrowhead for the game, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the teens for the tailgate and in the 20’s for kickoff. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday, temperatures will be right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies again. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Tuesday for the return to work and school for many, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. That is when we’ll have our next chance at showers with possibly a mix of snow in there as well. Something we will continue to monitor and update you on.