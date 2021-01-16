Saturday, January 16 Overnight Forecast

It was a cold and cloudy day today. Temperatures got stuck in the lower 30’s for the most part so most of the snow did not melt but roads are clear for the most part. Some slick spots can still be possible especially on farm roads and untreated roads.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20’s with a few clouds. Winds will be windy at 5-10 mph out of the west.

A weak upper system will move through Central Missouri and could potentially bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the eastern Ozarks for the day on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. We might see some sunshine, especially in southwest Missouri during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s with a few clouds.







Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s. A cold front will push through the region overnight. It won’t bring showers but will bring colder air.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Showers are more likely south of the state line. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s Rain will be possible by Thursday. The weekend looks quiet and seasonal.