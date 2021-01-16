Saturday, January 16 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a cold and cloudy day today. Temperatures got stuck in the lower 30’s for the most part so most of the snow did not melt but roads are clear for the most part. Some slick spots can still be possible especially on farm roads and untreated roads.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20’s with a few clouds. Winds will be windy at 5-10 mph out of the west.

A weak upper system will move through Central Missouri and could potentially bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the eastern Ozarks for the day on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. We might see some sunshine, especially in southwest Missouri during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s with a few clouds.

Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s. A cold front will push through the region overnight. It won’t bring showers but will bring colder air.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Showers are more likely south of the state line. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s Rain will be possible by Thursday. The weekend looks quiet and seasonal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

31°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

34°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

31°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Some clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

33° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 33° 26°

Sunday

40° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 40° 24°

Monday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 51° 33°

Tuesday

43° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 43° 28°

Wednesday

49° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 41°

Thursday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 30% 51° 33°

Friday

42° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 42° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

32°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

31°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
28°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
28°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
27°

27°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
27°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
26°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
29°

32°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
32°

35°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

37°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

40°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
40°

39°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
38°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
35°

33°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
33°

32°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°

32°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100