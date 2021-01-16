Saturday, January 16 Forecast

Saturday will be cold and cloudy. We could have a few flurries early but otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the middle 20’s. Winds will also be less breezy for the day, out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be cold and cloudy again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the 50’s and rain will be possible by Thursday.