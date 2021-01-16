Saturday, January 16 Forecast

Saturday will be cold and cloudy. We could have a few flurries early but otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the middle 20’s. Winds will also be less breezy for the day, out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be cold and cloudy again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the 50’s and rain will be possible by Thursday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 25°
Snow
Snow 90% 32° 25°

Saturday

35° / 25°
AM Flurries
AM Flurries 20% 35° 25°

Sunday

40° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 40° 24°

Monday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 51° 33°

Tuesday

41° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 41° 28°

Wednesday

50° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 41°

Thursday

51° / 34°
Showers
Showers 30% 51° 34°

Hourly Forecast

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
31°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
30°

30°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
30°

30°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
30°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
29°

29°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
29°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
30°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
30°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
32°

33°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
33°

34°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
34°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
37°

35°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

34°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
32°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
31°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
30°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
29°
