Saturday, January 15 Morning Forecast

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 54° 34°

Saturday

35° / 19°
Snow
Snow 90% 35° 19°

Sunday

36° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 36° 25°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 35°

Wednesday

35° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 10°

Thursday

28° / 16°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 28° 16°

42°

1 AM
Light Rain
92%
42°

41°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
41°

40°

3 AM
Rain
91%
40°

40°

4 AM
Rain
100%
40°

39°

5 AM
Rain
100%
39°

38°

6 AM
Rain
100%
38°

37°

7 AM
Rain/Snow
100%
37°

36°

8 AM
Rain/Snow
97%
36°

36°

9 AM
Snow
94%
36°

36°

10 AM
Snow
95%
36°

35°

11 AM
Snow
93%
35°

35°

12 PM
Snow
80%
35°

35°

1 PM
Snow/Wind
76%
35°

35°

2 PM
Light Snow/Wind
66%
35°

34°

3 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
48%
34°

34°

4 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
41%
34°

33°

5 PM
Few Snow Showers/Wind
31%
33°

31°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
31°

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
30°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
28°

28°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
28°

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting at 3 AM Saturday through 9 PM tomorrow for Missouri. As you head south, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Northern Arkansas until Saturday at 5 PM. Rain is likely tonight, moving into the region between 9-10. As the temperatures drop, that’s when we will see the transition over to snow. The change over will happen at different times across the Ozarks. This model run, snow looks to change over around 9 am and lasts throughout most of the day. The models have been all over the place with snow totals because the models don’t have a good handle on when the temperatures will drop to the sweet spot. If temperatures drop very quickly, that’s when we will see a good amount of snow accumulation. If your temperatures remain above that sweet spot, then that will be the result of lower totals. It looks like Springfield could get between 2-4 inches. Don’t get too focused on the amounts we will receive, it is going to be a messy, gross Saturday on tap, which is a great time to stay home so MDOT can clear the roads. Roads will be slick and could have a nice blanket of snow over them throughout the day. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day tomorrow. Saturday night temperatures will be dropping into the low 20s and upper teens tomorrow night, with wind chill values in the teens by Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s, with the sun coming back out. Temperatures will rebound next week before plummeting again.

