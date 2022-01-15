Saturday, January 15 Morning Forecast

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting at 3 AM Saturday through 9 PM tomorrow for Missouri. As you head south, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Northern Arkansas until Saturday at 5 PM. Rain is likely tonight, moving into the region between 9-10. As the temperatures drop, that’s when we will see the transition over to snow. The change over will happen at different times across the Ozarks. This model run, snow looks to change over around 9 am and lasts throughout most of the day. The models have been all over the place with snow totals because the models don’t have a good handle on when the temperatures will drop to the sweet spot. If temperatures drop very quickly, that’s when we will see a good amount of snow accumulation. If your temperatures remain above that sweet spot, then that will be the result of lower totals. It looks like Springfield could get between 2-4 inches. Don’t get too focused on the amounts we will receive, it is going to be a messy, gross Saturday on tap, which is a great time to stay home so MDOT can clear the roads. Roads will be slick and could have a nice blanket of snow over them throughout the day. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day tomorrow. Saturday night temperatures will be dropping into the low 20s and upper teens tomorrow night, with wind chill values in the teens by Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s, with the sun coming back out. Temperatures will rebound next week before plummeting again.
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo42°F Rain Feels like 37°
8 mph ESE
- 8 mph ESE
87%
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
Tonight 34°F Cloudy with rain and snow likley. Low around 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 80%.
- Wind
12 mph SE
- Precip
80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Branson45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
4 mph ENE
- Humidity
87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
Tonight 37°F Rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
5 mph E
- Precip
100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Harrison44°F Rain Shower Feels like 42°
- Wind
4 mph NE
- Humidity
81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
Tonight 35°F Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
7 mph ENE
- Precip
100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rolla39°F Rain Feels like 34°
- Wind
8 mph ESE
- Humidity
91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
Tonight 33°F Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
11 mph ESE
- Precip
100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
West Plains40°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
- Wind
7 mph E
- Humidity
87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
Tonight 38°F Rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
10 mph E
- Precip
81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous