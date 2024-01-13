Hard to believe we had temperatures in the 50s only a couple of days ago, now frigid arctic air mass has slid into the Ozarks. Yesterday’s cold front created a 30-degree difference, quickly tanking temperatures. Sadly this cold air is going to be here to stay for quite some time.

The Good News: Today is going to be the warmest day this weekend.

The Bad News: The high temperature will only be in the upper teens.

Quite cold weather is expected today. Areas along Highway 54 can see some flurries falling for the afternoon hour. The rest of us will have to wait until Sunday night for snow to return.

For tonight, frigid. We will dip below zero and into the negatives. The feels like temperatures for tonight will be threatening -20s.

Highs for Sunday, only climbing to the single digits with active weather returning. We have issued a Weather Aware Day for both Sunday and Monday. The cold will be a major factor, as well as snowstorm potential.

I am expecting the snow to kick off in the afternoon and linger overnight. Totals will be the highest for Central Arkansas and start to taper off further up north. Northern Arkansas can see as much of 3-6″. Across the state line and into Missouri, expect totals more in the 1-3″ range.

Dangerous cold sticks around after the snowstorm. Temperatures for Monday will be trapped in the single digits with wind chill cold enough to cause frostbite in a flash. Stay warm out there guys!