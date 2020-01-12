Saturday, January 11 Overnight Forecast

Cold Sunday, Thawing Out Monday —

WOW. What a crazy and busy 36 hours it has been here in southwest Missouri. Severe warnings, tornado warnings, winter storm warnings, snow, just a basket of everything. Good news: quiet weather is expected for the next few days.

Complete changeover to snow now here at KOLR10 ❄️ @NWSSpringfield pic.twitter.com/1W4ImONSB5 — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) January 11, 2020

Winter alerts continue until midnight tonight. Roads are slick and visibility is low. Use caution if you have to go out today and tonight.

Areal Flood warnings continue until Sunday morning for all of our Missouri counties. REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown.

Snow showers will continue to push east through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chills dropping into the lower teens and upper single digits with slow clearing skies.

Sunday, clouds will be slow to clear and temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s with some sunshine by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be able to top off in the lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warm with temperatures in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. A strong cold front will push in, maybe drop a few showers, but bring colder conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Thursday will be cold with highs in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the 30’s.

Our next chance of rain will come Friday.