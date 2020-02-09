Saturday, February 8 Overnight Forecast

The sun came out today and temperatures were able to top off in the middle and upper 40’s for most of the Ozarks! Sunday, temperatures will be higher but showers begin to increase tonight.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds and drizzle. Winds will also start to pick up out of the south and east at 20-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday, drizzle will transition to rain. Showers will continue for most of the day and into the overnight hours. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s. A few flakes could mix in overnight into the morning with no accumulations and no road impacts expected.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday will, again, be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s. Showers arrive late into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will begin out next active pattern. Temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with showers likely during the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s so as the rain wraps up, a few flakes could mix in.

Thursday and Friday will be similar. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with more sunshine and overnight lows in the 20’s.