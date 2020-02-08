Saturday, February 8 Forecast

Weather

Warming trend through the weekend, next rain chances --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday will be the nicer day of the two this weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing shower chances.

Sunday will be warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s but showers are likely all day. Generally, less than an inch of rainfall is expected but we could see up to an inch in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s so a few flakes could mix in, but no impacts are expected.

Monday, clouds will linger with cooler temperatures, only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy again with temperatures in the middle 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Showers are possible late in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be another rainy day with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s so the rain could switch over to snow but it is still too early to tell.

Thursday will be quiet and cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday is Valentine’s Day and the sunshine will return!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Some passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 21°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 21°

Saturday

46° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 46° 35°

Sunday

54° / 30°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 50% 54° 30°

Monday

41° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 41° 31°

Tuesday

45° / 35°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 45° 35°

Wednesday

47° / 34°
Showers
Showers 50% 47° 34°

Thursday

39° / 23°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 10% 39° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

21°

3 AM
Clear
10%
21°

21°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

22°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Clear
10%
21°

23°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
23°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
28°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

39°

6 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

10 PM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

Trending Stories