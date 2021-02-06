Saturday, February 6 Overnight Forecast

Complicated and cold forecast ahead, the main headline is the cold air so keep the heavy coat handy!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued until midnight for most of our counties. That’s where roads could get slick overnight. Use caution if you have to go out and drive slow.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s as rain/snow showers exit. Feel-like temperatures will be close to zero by morning.

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s. Light snow flurries are possible closer to Central Missouri. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.





Monday a cold front will come in and that could bring in a mix of rain and snow showers late in the day. Light freezing drizzle and light snow showers are possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens.

Wednesday and Thursday look cold with light snow showers possible both days. The arctic air will start to move in Thursday. Wednesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens. Thursday, temperatures will top off in the middle 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the single digits and lower 10’s.

Friday and Saturday look bitterly cold. Temperatures will top off in the teens and lower 20’s with overnight lows in the single digits.