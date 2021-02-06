Saturday, February 6 Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday looks like we will have rain and snow showers for the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. This system looks like it will start in the morning and the change over to snow will happen in the afternoon. Generally, a dusting is possible in our Missouri counties mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Areas closer to Central Missouri have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow up to an inch. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday a cold front will come in and that could bring in a mix of rain and snow showers late in the day. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. This cold front will also drag the cold, arctic air down with it. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 30’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s with a few clouds. A wintry mix is possible early in the day. Again, the timing and totals are still uncertain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens.

Wednesday looks like it will be one of the coldest days next week with temperatures topping off in the lower 20’s and overnight lows in the single digits and lower teens. Thursday looks to be a cold one as well.

Clear

Springfield Mo

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds build in. Low 27F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 15 mph.
27°F Clouds build in. Low 27F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 27°

Saturday

40° / 20°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 40% 40° 20°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 35° 25°

Monday

38° / 19°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 38° 19°

Tuesday

25° / 13°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 25° 13°

Wednesday

25° / 10°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 25° 10°

Thursday

21° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
32°

31°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
29°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
30°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
33°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
34°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
36°

37°

12 PM
Showers
56%
37°

36°

1 PM
Rain/Snow
72%
36°

35°

2 PM
Rain/Snow
86%
35°

34°

3 PM
Snow
92%
34°

34°

4 PM
Snow
86%
34°

33°

5 PM
Snow
77%
33°

31°

6 PM
Light Snow
65%
31°

28°

7 PM
Snow Showers
45%
28°

25°

8 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%
25°

24°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
24°

24°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
24°

23°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
23°

