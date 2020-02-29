Saturday, February 29 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Severe weather expo is Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Battlefield Mall! Come see us, learn how you can prepare for the upcoming severe weather season and how to stay ahead of the storm.

Saturday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine! With dry, windy conditions, there is an elevated fire danger on Saturday so please no burning and don’t discard your cigarettes. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Saturday is also Leap Day! Why do we have Leap Day? Click here to find out!

Sunday, for the start of trout season, temperatures will once again top off in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds during the day. We’ll stay dry for most of the day. Moisture will increase throughout the day. This will help set up the stage for showers late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm again with temperatures in the lower 60’s but showers are likely most of the day. A few could become strong to severe, something we will continue to monitor and update you on. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.

Tuesday, showers continue with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Thursday and Friday, to end the week, will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 30°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 20% 52° 30°

Saturday

63° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 46°

Sunday

61° / 50°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 61° 50°

Monday

62° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 62° 41°

Tuesday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 40°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Few showers
Few showers 20% 52° 33°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 56° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

Trending Stories