Saturday, February 27 Overnight Forecast

What a great way to start the weekend! I hope you enjoyed it because showers are moving in and stick around for Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s; they won’t budge a whole lot tonight. Showers will be likely overnight with heavier pockets of rain at times, especially south and east of the interstate.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Taney Counties until 9 AM. Up to an inch, possibly an inch and a half are not out of the question. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Scattered showers continue on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a showers developing. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Branson

48°F Fog Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early, then thunderstorms developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Harrison

51°F Fog Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Rolla

49°F Rain Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

West Plains

48°F Fog Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 50° 49°

Sunday

55° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 29°

Monday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 50° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 59° 38°

Thursday

60° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 41°

Friday

55° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 24% 55° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
51°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
52°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
54°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

55°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
55°

54°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
54°

54°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
54°

55°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
55°

55°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
55°

54°

11 AM
Showers
47%
54°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
50°

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
49°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
48°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
47°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
42°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
40°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
39°
