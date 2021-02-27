Saturday, February 27 Overnight Forecast

What a great way to start the weekend! I hope you enjoyed it because showers are moving in and stick around for Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s; they won’t budge a whole lot tonight. Showers will be likely overnight with heavier pockets of rain at times, especially south and east of the interstate.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Taney Counties until 9 AM. Up to an inch, possibly an inch and a half are not out of the question. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Scattered showers continue on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.