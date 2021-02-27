Saturday, February 27 Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued until 9 AM for counties along and south of Highway 60. Dense fog is likely in these areas. Give yourself extra time tonight and tomorrow morning.





This weekend will be great to start with a wet end. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers. Showers will be more likely on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible where those heavier pockets of rain set up.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.