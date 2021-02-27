Saturday, February 27 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued until 9 AM for counties along and south of Highway 60. Dense fog is likely in these areas. Give yourself extra time tonight and tomorrow morning.

This weekend will be great to start with a wet end. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers. Showers will be more likely on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Temperatures will gradually drop during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of I-44. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible where those heavier pockets of rain set up.

Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower or two but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week but overall above-average temperatures continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

42°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

45°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

West Plains

43°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 47° 35°

Saturday

62° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Sunday

54° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 54° 29°

Monday

55° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 34°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 50° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 58° 38°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
38°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
46°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
49°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
58°

57°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
57°

55°

6 PM
Showers
39%
55°

54°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
54°

53°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
53°

53°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
53°

53°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
53°

53°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
53°

54°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
54°

54°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
54°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100