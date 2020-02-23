Saturday, February 22 Overnight Forecast

After a beautiful day today, we’ll find increasing clouds tonight and not too cold upper 30’s.

AREAL FLOOD WATCH takes effect on Sunday and goes through 6 PM Monday for most of our Missouri counties. Rain arrives and becomes widespread through Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday night, with 1-2″ totals expected. Watch for flooded low-water crossings, rivers, streams. NEVER drive through a flooded roadway!

Our storm system makes its approach arriving with showers by Sunday morning. Rain becomes widespread Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40’s.

The heaviest rain sets up Sunday night into Monday. Remember, it is hard to see flooding at night! Lows stay mild in the lower 40’s.

Monday will continue to be pretty rainy as our storm system slowly exits. Showers linger through the afternoon before finally clearing Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday stay in the upper 40’s.

Colder air comes in behind that storm with lows dipping into the 30’s by Tuesday morning.

A weak clipper system tracks through the Great Lakes on Tuesday bringing a chance for rain showers during the day, and maybe some light rain/snow at night. Highs on Tuesday will be chilly in the 40’s.

By Wednesday, even colder air spills into the Ozarks on the backside of that clipper. We could find a few light snow showers come in with the Arctic air. Highs will get stuck in the 30’s with lows dipping into the teens by Thursday morning.

We’ll find cold sunshine with the Arctic high overhead on Thursday, highs still in the 30’s. Temperatures moderate and creep closer to average by Friday into the weekend.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Overcast. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 53° 38°

Sunday

48° / 43°
Showers
Showers 80% 48° 43°

Monday

49° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 49° 34°

Tuesday

46° / 28°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 46° 28°

Wednesday

34° / 19°
Morning snow showers, windy
Morning snow showers, windy 20% 34° 19°

Thursday

39° / 24°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 39° 24°

Friday

45° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
40°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

41°

8 AM
Showers
40%
41°

42°

9 AM
Showers
40%
42°

45°

10 AM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

11 AM
Showers
50%
45°

46°

12 PM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
46°

46°

2 PM
Light Rain
80%
46°

46°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
46°

48°

4 PM
Light Rain
70%
48°

46°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
46°

45°

6 PM
Rain
80%
45°

