Saturday, February 20 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

WE FINALLY MADE IT ABOVE FREEZING TODAY!! Can you tell I’m excited? We have some drizzle possible Sunday before a quiet week ahead.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with increasing clouds.

Sunday will feature some drizzle and light showers for the Ozarks. This will not be a washout day and we are not looking at heavy pockets of rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s. Generally, we are looking at less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Monday will be windy with temperatures in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies!! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday we will have increasing clouds with temperatures in the middle 50’s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30’s.

It looks like the rain showers will hold off until the weekend so Thursday will feature a few clouds and temperatures in the 40’s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

34°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 31°

Sunday

42° / 26°
Drizzle
Drizzle 50% 42° 26°

Monday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 51° 32°

Tuesday

62° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 38°

Wednesday

52° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 52° 29°

Thursday

44° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 44° 30°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
36°

35°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

32°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
32°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
33°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
33°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
34°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

10 AM
Showers
37%
37°

39°

11 AM
Showers
37%
39°

40°

12 PM
Showers
47%
40°

41°

1 PM
Showers
48%
41°

41°

2 PM
Showers
55%
41°

41°

3 PM
Light Rain
60%
41°

41°

4 PM
Showers
51%
41°

40°

5 PM
Showers
39%
40°

40°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
37°

35°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
35°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
34°
