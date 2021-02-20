Saturday, February 20 Forecast

Saturday looks bright and sunny with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s making for a chilly Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker.







Sunday will feature some drizzle and light showers for the Ozarks. This will not be a washout day and we are not looking at heavy pockets of rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.





Monday will be windy with temperatures in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies!! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday we will have increasing clouds with temperatures in the middle 50’s. Some rain/snow showers could move in overnight with temperatures in the lower 30’s.

Thursday there is a chance of some rain and snow showers but timely and exactly what will fall are still uncertain. More details will come as we continue into the week.

