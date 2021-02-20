Saturday, February 20 Forecast

Weather

Saturday looks bright and sunny with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s making for a chilly Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rainmaker.

Sunday will feature some drizzle and light showers for the Ozarks. This will not be a washout day and we are not looking at heavy pockets of rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday will be windy with temperatures in the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies!! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday we will have increasing clouds with temperatures in the middle 50’s. Some rain/snow showers could move in overnight with temperatures in the lower 30’s.

Thursday there is a chance of some rain and snow showers but timely and exactly what will fall are still uncertain. More details will come as we continue into the week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

20°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

19°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
16°F Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

21°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
17°F A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

18°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
15°F Generally clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

17°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 15°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 32° 15°

Saturday

40° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 31°

Sunday

41° / 26°
Showers
Showers 50% 41° 26°

Monday

52° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 52° 32°

Tuesday

63° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 38°

Wednesday

55° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 55° 30°

Thursday

43° / 32°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 43° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

1 AM
Clear
2%
22°

21°

2 AM
Clear
2%
21°

20°

3 AM
Clear
2%
20°

17°

4 AM
Clear
2%
17°

17°

5 AM
Clear
2%
17°

17°

6 AM
Clear
2%
17°

17°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
17°

20°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
20°

24°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
24°

28°

10 AM
Sunny
8%
28°

31°

11 AM
Sunny
4%
31°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
4%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
4%
36°

38°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
38°

39°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
39°

39°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
39°

38°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
38°

37°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
37°

36°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
36°

35°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

34°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
34°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°

33°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°
