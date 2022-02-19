Warmer, Clear Night on Tap

A gorgeous day is followed by a gorgeous night with chilly temperatures set in. Thanks to a warm front, temperatures tonight will only bottom out in the mid-30s with clear skies.

Warm and Windy Day Across the Ozarks

Tomorrow temperatures will boost into the 60s with a few higher levels clouds near the Arkansas Missouri border. Winds will really ramp up tomorrow with sustained winds between 15-25mph and gusts up to 40mph. So now is the time to bring the trash can indoors. So, it isn’t in your neighbor’s yard tomorrow.

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday Night

As Monday arrives, there is a chance for strong to severe storms south of I-44. The time frame is evening into the overnight hours of Monday into early Tuesday morning. Places like Fayetteville, Bentonville, Branson, Springfield, Ava, Mountain Grove, and Rolla are all at the marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Mountain Home is under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. Any storm that gets going will have the potential for strong winds and small hail. Monday clouds will fill the sky with a few breaks throughout the day. Late Monday into early Tuesday morning is when the storms will fire up and move east before clearing out by midday Tuesday. Monday temperatures will still be warm, hitting in the upper 60s lowers 70s.

Turning Colder with Wintry Weather

The mild weather will slip to the east as the cold front pushes through. Later next week, the chance for more rain and wintry mix will come into the forecast by Wednesday into Thursday. Remember, this system is still 5 days out. So timing and exact precipitation will change. By the evening hours, the moisture slides into the Ozarks with that wintry mix for most of the area. There will be a lull Thursday morning before another low pressure moves through, bringing the next wave of moisture. The temperatures behind this system will be very cold.