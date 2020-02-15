Saturday, February 15 Forecast

Weather

Saturday will be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph and gust up to 30 mph. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies but temperatures will still top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will the best day this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday our next rain maker will move in bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. A cold front will swing in and bring a cold blast. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly with temperatures each day in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Quiet weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures generally in the 40’s.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

29°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

24°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

22°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 37° 27°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 52° 33°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 62° 35°

Tuesday

42° / 26°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 42° 26°

Wednesday

41° / 22°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 22°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 41° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

1 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

28°

3 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

27°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

41°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

