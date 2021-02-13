Saturday, February 13 Overnight Forecast

A busy 24-48 hours coming. Here we go.

Winter weather advisories for our Missouri counties go from 6AM SUN – 6PM MON. Winter storm warnings for our Arkansas counties go from 6AM SUN – 12AM MON PM/TUES AM.

TIMING: THIS IS FOR SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. NOT THE ENTIRE WEEK. THIS IS FOR ROUND ONE ONLY. Snow begins on Sunday, around lunchtime here in Springfield, and continues all day into the night and into Monday morning. TOTALS: A general 4-6 inches is likely with this round of snow. Locally higher amounts are not out of the question. Everyone will likely see 4-6 inches though. IMPACTS: Since it has been so cold for so long, anything that falls will stick to everything: roads, grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses, sidewalks, all of it. HOW TO PREPARE: Fill up your gas tanks, have your snow shovel ready, stay home if you can, if you can’t stay home put a winter safety kit in your car NOW.

Wind Chill Advisories issued for tonight at 6PM until 6AM TUESDAY MORNING. Wind chills will be anywhere from -10°to -25° during that time frame. IMPACTS: Frostbite & hypothermia can happen quickly. HOW TO PREPARE: Stay inside if you can. If you have to go outside, layers, layers, layers. Cover as much skin as possible including hands, ears, and face.

Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the middle teens. Snow will begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the single digits. Wednesday will be snowy again. All commutes will be slick. This round of snow will bring several more inches to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 20’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Snow showers will linger into Thursday. Friday and Saturday look quiet.

