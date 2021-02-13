Saturday, February 13 Forecast

We have a lot to talk about to stay with me. Ready? Snow, cold temperatures, wind chills, below zero temperatures, more snow, hold on tight!

WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have been issued for counties along and north of Highway 60 until 11AM Saturday morning. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be anywhere between -5°F to -15°F overnight into the morning hours. Dress in layers and cover extremities including hands and ears.

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued for our northern Arkansas counties from Sunday morning through Monday night. Now is the time to prepare your vehicles and homes for the potential for a snowstorm.





Saturday temperatures will top off in the middle teens with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower single digits.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the single digits. Snow will begin to fall during the day and continue into the night. Overnight lows will drop below zero.

Monday will be snowy. All commutes will be slick. Temperatures will top off in the single digits with overnight lows below zero once again.

The first round of snow will bring several inches to the Ozarks. A general 6-8″+ cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the middle teens. Snow will begin to fall after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Wednesday will be snowy again. All commutes will be slick. This round of snow will bring another 6″+ to the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the lower 20’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Snow showers will linger into Thursday. Friday and Saturday look quiet.

