Saturday, February 1 Overnight Forecast

Super Sunday forecast before the cold and possibly snow returns —

We continued our warming trend today with temperatures topping off in the lower 50’s and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will continue to rise and the sunshine sticks around at least for one more day. Then there’s some uncertainty in the forecast, so hold on and let’s discuss.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Super Sunday looks just that, SUPER! Temperatures will be 20°+ above average, topping off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Tailgates can be outside with open-window for sure! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds.





Clouds will continue to increase Monday but temperatures will still be able to top off in the 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with rain moving in.

Showers and rain continue into Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially south and east of the interstate. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s before a cold front moves in and brings in much colder conditions. Rain will possibly end as some flurries. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Remember that uncertainty I mentioned? Well, here it comes. Another piece of energy will move into the Ozarks. The timing and placement of this piece are still uncertain. This piece of energy looks to bring snow chances to the Ozarks. Models are struggling to agree with timing, totals, location, everything. I have a chance of snow for the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 30’s. This will likely change so stay up to date with the latest forecast.

After Wednesday, temperatures will slowly rebound into the 30’s and 40’s by the end of the week with sunshine returning.