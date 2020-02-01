Saturday, February 1 Forecast

Weather

Warming trend continues, Super Sunday forecast —

Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with clouds to start that will clear through the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Sunday for Super Sunday looks just that, SUPER! Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Will we break a record? Probably not in Springfield. The record high for February 2nd is 74° set back in 2003. Rolla could break a record with temperatures in the upper 60’s because their record is 70° also set back in 2003. Tailgate parties should be held OUTSIDE with how beautiful it is going to be, or as Jamie likes to call it, open-window weather! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday for your back to work forecast, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s. Shower chances begin to increase by morning.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s and falling as a front pushes in bringing colder air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with a chance of a few snow showers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Clear

Springfield

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

34°F Few Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

44° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 44° 30°

Saturday

51° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 37°

Sunday

68° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 49°

Monday

61° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 46°

Tuesday

54° / 28°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 54° 28°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Rain mixed with snow
Rain mixed with snow 30% 40° 24°

Thursday

44° / 29°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

9 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

11 PM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

