We’ve been spoiled the last couple of days with temperatures in the 60s for December. Last night’s cold front brought rainfall and thunderstorms to regions North of I-44 while returning fast Northwesterly winds and chilly temperatures to all.

While yesterday ended on a cloudy and soggy note, we will begin the drying-out process today. By the morning hour today, we will be wrapping up any rain risk and cloud cover looming overhead.

The breezy winds and chill will be sticking around. In the afternoon hour, we can witness wind gusts pushing 30mph. Wind chill will be hovering around 40 degrees for most of the day.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected by the afternoon with a few clouds lingering around the Lake of the Ozarks. Temperatures will challenge the 50-degree mark for most. I like our chances to get another day in the 50s as long as clouds cooperate by quickly eroding.

A very cold night is to be expected. Temperatures will easily get below freezing and dip in the 20s.

Factoring in the breezy winds that will be present overnight the feels like temperatures will be in the teens for early Sunday morning.

Sunday is shaping up to be the coldest day this week. Temperatures will be contained to the mid-40s with a fair amount of sunshine above. Warmer and dry weather is expected for the upcoming work week. Most days will manage to be in the low 50s, slightly above average for the time of the year, with a mix of sun and clouds.