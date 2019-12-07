Saturday, December 7 Forecast

Mild weekend ahead, bitter blast next week —

Saturday, temperatures will be able to warm back up into the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but warm and breezy. With breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be able to top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday we will start off warm with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Then, a cold front will push in, bring maybe a stray shower or two, and then a bitter blast of arctic air. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold. Morning lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s with wind chills to start the day in the teens. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s but with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look chilly in the 40’s with mostly cloudy skies both days.