1  of  3
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Saturday, December 7 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mild weekend ahead, bitter blast next week —

Saturday, temperatures will be able to warm back up into the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but warm and breezy. With breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be able to top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday we will start off warm with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Then, a cold front will push in, bring maybe a stray shower or two, and then a bitter blast of arctic air. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold. Morning lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s with wind chills to start the day in the teens. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s but with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look chilly in the 40’s with mostly cloudy skies both days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Generally clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 48° 30°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 40°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 45°

Monday

53° / 25°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 53° 25°

Tuesday

38° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 38° 22°

Wednesday

43° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 43° 30°

Thursday

44° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 44° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

48°

5 PM
Clear
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

7 PM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

Trending Stories