Saturday, December 5 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures soared into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s today with plenty of sunshine. We keep the sunshine but cooler temperatures move in for Sunday and Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s under mostly starry skies.

Our pattern will change slightly for Sunday and Monday. A dip in the jet stream will bring in slightly cooler air for those days. Sunday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s but still with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will still be chilly, but seasonal, topping off in the upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the and lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 30’s.

Wednesday will be mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday will be mild and above-average again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected again. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40;s.

Friday temperatures will be cooler in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 28°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 53° 28°

Sunday

47° / 29°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 29°

Monday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 49° 30°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 54° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 38°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 61° 38°

Thursday

63° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 8% 63° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 24% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

30°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

46°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

42°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100