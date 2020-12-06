Saturday, December 5 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures soared into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s today with plenty of sunshine. We keep the sunshine but cooler temperatures move in for Sunday and Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s under mostly starry skies.

Our pattern will change slightly for Sunday and Monday. A dip in the jet stream will bring in slightly cooler air for those days. Sunday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s but still with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will still be chilly, but seasonal, topping off in the upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the and lower and middle 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 30’s.

Wednesday will be mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday will be mild and above-average again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected again. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40;s.

Friday temperatures will be cooler in the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.