Saturday, December 5 Forecast

This weekend looks great to get outside and decorate if you haven’t already. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Our pattern will change slightly for Sunday and Monday. A dip in the jet stream will bring in slightly cooler air for those days. Sunday, temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s but still with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will still be chilly, but seasonal, topping off in the upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop again into the upper 20’s.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mild with temperatures both days in the middle and upper 50’s and sunny skies. Can’t rule out a few 60’s for those days. Friday, clouds roll back in with more seasonal temperatures. Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Starry skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 28°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 28°

Saturday

53° / 28°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 28°

Sunday

46° / 29°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 46° 29°

Monday

47° / 29°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 47° 29°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 53° 34°

Wednesday

60° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 37°

Thursday

60° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 8% 60° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
10%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

5 PM
Clear
0%
49°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
10%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
10%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
10%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
10%
35°

