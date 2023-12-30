After a very chilly night which brought temperatures in the 20s, we’ll start to heat back up today.

Enjoy whatever warmth we get today because it will be the warmest we have to round out the year. Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 40s for most. Even a handful of places will be blessed with temperatures in the 50s. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with high clouds sliding in during the afternoon.

Cold air will be quickly marching back on Sunday. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 30s.

For anyone planning to stay up and celebrate the new year, make sure to bundle up! As the ball drops, so will the temperatures.

2024 will kick off to a cold start Monday with temperatures that will be, once again, struggling to climb out of the upper 30s and into the low 40s.

This week is shaping up to bring seasonably average temperatures with little to no rain chances. Our best chance to see precipitation will be this Wednesday, however, even that is currently looking unlikely.