Saturday, December 26 Forecast

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday, a cold front will move in bringing a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s with a few clouds. Overnight low will drop into the upper 20’s with clouds filling back in as our next storm system approaches the Ozarks.

This is still a few days away and changes will take shape as we progress forward! One thing that has been consistent is that warmer air looks to come in aloft and overrun the colder air down toward the ground. This would leave us with the potential for freezing rain, changing to rain. Temperatures climb back into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why the winter weather potential is staying lower for now. Eventually, colder air will work in behind the low and change lingering moisture over to some snow showers late Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest from Your Weather Experts! Our New Year’s Eve is looking much colder with decreasing cloud cover. Highs look to rise back into the mid-30s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

26°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F with temps rising to near 35. Winds light and variable.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F with temps rising to near 35. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Generally clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

21°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 37° 27°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 59° 42°

Sunday

57° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 40% 57° 26°

Monday

37° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 37° 29°

Tuesday

38° / 34°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 38° 34°

Wednesday

45° / 23°
Showers
Showers 59% 45° 23°

Thursday

35° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 35° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

1 AM
Clear
1%
30°

31°

2 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

3 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
2%
31°

32°

5 AM
Clear
2%
32°

33°

6 AM
Clear
2%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
2%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
1%
49°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

9 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

