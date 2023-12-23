Yesterday can be described with two words, warm and wet. Today, we will be dropping the moisture and ramping up the heat.

Cloudy to start your Saturday however, this afternoon skies will open up allowing for sunshine to pour into the Ozarks. Temperatures will make the most of this opportunity and rapidly shoot up. Most areas will reach well into the 60s with temperatures in the mid-60s possible if enough clouds dissipate.

Dry for Saturday with rain returning Sunday. With rain approaching from Kansas, counties to the west will get soaked first occurring Sunday morning.

Heavy amounts of moisture will be transported in from the Gulf of Mexico making the atmosphere very saturated. Western counties are looking at 1-2″ pouring down on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Low totals for regions to the east, 0.5-1″ is a more realistic expectation.

Rain to conclude Christmas afternoon with warm temperatures wrapping up as well. For Tuesday, we’ll be getting back to reality. Highs will struggle to reach the 40-degree mark.

Seasonally average temperatures are expected to follow for the rest of the work week.