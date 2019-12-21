Saturday, December 21 Forecast

Mild stretch ahead, Christmas forecast —

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 50’s. The storm system bringing us these clouds will pass to our south. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s and plenty of sunshine! This will be the beginning of a sunny mild stretch for the holiday week! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday, temperatures will make it into the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! A December treat with temperatures about 20° above average! Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be both be mild with temperatures in the lower 60’s, so no white Christmas this year. Tuesday will be sunnier than Wednesday but either way, both days will be great!

Thursday will have a few clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50’s leading into the end of next week.