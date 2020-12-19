Saturday, December 19 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday we will start off with showers and cloudy skies that will try to clear out by the afternoon. We might be able to see a little bit of sunshine before sunset, especially to the west. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday is the first official day of Winter, but it won’t feel like it. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s and sunny skies. This will be short-lived.

A strong cold front will bring rain showers for Wednesday and falling temperatures during the afternoon. This front will bring a bitter blast to the Ozarks with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens. Thursday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s as highs.

Christmas will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

45°F Rain Shower Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

46°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
42°F Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

46°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

42°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 54° 41°

Saturday

44° / 27°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 44° 27°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 34°

Monday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 48°

Wednesday

50° / 19°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 50° 19°

Thursday

28° / 13°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 28° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

2 AM
Light Rain
72%
46°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
41°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
41°

41°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
41°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

43°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
43°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

45°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

39°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
6%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
7%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
7%
34°

32°

10 PM
Clear
7%
32°

31°

11 PM
Clear
8%
31°

31°

12 AM
Clear
8%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
7%
30°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100