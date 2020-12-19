Saturday, December 19 Forecast

Saturday we will start off with showers and cloudy skies that will try to clear out by the afternoon. We might be able to see a little bit of sunshine before sunset, especially to the west. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday is the first official day of Winter, but it won’t feel like it. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.





Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s and sunny skies. This will be short-lived.

A strong cold front will bring rain showers for Wednesday and falling temperatures during the afternoon. This front will bring a bitter blast to the Ozarks with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens. Thursday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s as highs.

Christmas will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s.